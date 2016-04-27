FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cascade Bancorp to acquire Prime Pacific Financial Services in Greater Seattle Metro Market
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 12:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cascade Bancorp to acquire Prime Pacific Financial Services in Greater Seattle Metro Market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Cascade Bancorp :

* Cascade Bancorp announces agreement to acquire prime pacific financial services in the Greater Seattle Metro Market

* Cascade expects transaction will result in modest earnings accretion in 2016

* Expects deal to be approximately 5% accretive to earnings in 2017

* Transaction is projected to be immediately accretive to tangible book value and capital, with a solid internal rate of return Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
