April 27 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises Ltd :

* Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. reports results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2016

* Q1 revenue rose 4 percent to $129 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.31 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue estimate $130.9 million - Reuters poll

* Q1 operating profit $7.7 million - Reuters poll

* Q1 OIBDA estimate $16.3 million - Reuters poll

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)