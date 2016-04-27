FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tri Pointe Q1 earnings per share $0.18
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tri Pointe Q1 earnings per share $0.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Tri Pointe Group Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.18

* Tri Pointe Group Inc Reports 2016 first quarter results

* Tri pointe group inc says homebuilding gross margin increases to 23.3% for quarter

* Tri pointe group inc says 15% increase in new home deliveries for quarter

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Dollar Value Of Backlog At Qtr End of $891.5 million compared to $943.4 million, a decrease of 5%

* Tri pointe group inc qtrly new home orders of 1,149 compared to 1,194, a decrease of 4%

* Tri pointe group inc says home sales revenue increased $48.8 million, or 13%, to $423.1 million for q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
