BRIEF-Carlisle Q1 earnings per share $1.05 from continuing operations

April 27 (Reuters) - Carlisle Companies Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $1.05 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $794 million versus I/B/E/S view $780.8 million

* Carlisle reports record first quarter earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.05, a 78% increase over the prior year, on record first quarter net sales

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect satcom shipments to begin in Q3 of this year

* For full year planning for net sales growth at CIT in mid-to-high single digit percent range