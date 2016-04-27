FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Carlisle Q1 earnings per share $1.05 from continuing operations
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Carlisle Q1 earnings per share $1.05 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Carlisle Companies Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $1.05 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $794 million versus I/B/E/S view $780.8 million

* Carlisle reports record first quarter earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.05, a 78% increase over the prior year, on record first quarter net sales

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect satcom shipments to begin in Q3 of this year

* For full year planning for net sales growth at CIT in mid-to-high single digit percent range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
