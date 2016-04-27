BRIEF-Leidos posts Q1 adj. earnings $0.72/shr from continuing operations

April 27 (Reuters) - Leidos Holdings Inc

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.72 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $1.31 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.27 billion

* Net business bookings totaled $1.2 billion in quarter, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 0.95

* Q1 earnings per share $0.66 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company’s backlog of signed business orders at end of quarter was $9.6 billion

* Company affirms previously issued fiscal year 2016 guidance