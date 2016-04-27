FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cenovus posts Q1 operating loss $0.51/shr
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cenovus posts Q1 operating loss $0.51/shr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc

* Cenovus Energy Inc qtrly cash flow earnings per share $0.03

* On track at Foster Creek to achieve expected volumes of between 60,000 bbls/d net and 65,000 bbls/d net in first half of 2016

* Reduced projected 2016 capital spending by $300 million

* Cenovus finishes first quarter with strong balance sheet

* Qtrly operating loss per share $0.51

* Qtrly loss per share $0.14

* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.41, revenue view c$2.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly oil sands production 137,975 bbls/d versus 144,372 bbls/d

* Workforce reductions for 2016 of 440 staff now largely complete, leaving co with about 31 pct fewer staff than it had at end of 2014

* Qtrly total oil production 197,551 bbls/d versus 218,020 bbls/d

* Says Foster Creek production averaged 60,882 bbls/d net in q1 of 2016, 10 pct lower

* Qtrly natural gas production 408 mmcf/d versus 462 mmcf/d

* Cenovus Energy says Christina Lake oil sands projects continue to perform well, with production on track to be within Cenovus’s guidance range for 2016

* Cenovus energy inc says at Christina Lake , Q1 production increased by 1 pct compared with same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.