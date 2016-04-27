BRIEF-Integra Lifesciences reports Q1 adj. earnings $0.74/shr

April 27 (Reuters) - Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.74

* Q1 revenue $236.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $230.7 million

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $1.73 to $1.85

* Integra lifesciences reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raising 2016 full year organic sales guidance to approximately 8 pct

* Raising low end of 2016 total revenue guidance to range of $985 million to $1.0 billion

* Adjusting low end of full-year adjusted earnings per share guidance range to $3.38 - $3.50 from $3.35 - $3.50

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.43, revenue view $987.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)