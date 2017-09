April 27 (Reuters) - Sky-mobi Ltd :

* Mobi announces repurchase of 1,308,781 ADSs from Sequoia Capital and adoption of 2016 share incentive plan

* Mobi -entered agreement to repurchase aggregate of 1.3 million ADSs at a purchase price of US$2.00 per ADS

* Says share repurchase transaction is not part of US$20 million share repurchase program announced in may 2014

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)