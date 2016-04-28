BRIEF-Bombardier reports Q1 loss per share $0.07

April 28 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc :

* Bombardier announces major C Series order and reports financial results for the first quarter of 2016

* Says received delta orders up to 125 C Series aircraft - largest C Series order yet

* Delta air lines, Inc. (Delta) has placed a firm order for 75 CS100 aircraft with options for an additional 50 CS100 aircraft

* Based on list price, firm order is valued at approximately $5.6 billion

* Quarterly free cash flow usage of $750 million

* Bombardier Inc says remain on track to achieve both our 2016 guidance and 2020 goals

* Deliveries of aircraft to Delta are scheduled to begin in 2018

* Q1 revenue of $3.9 billion versus $4.4 billion last year

* Quarterly loss per share $0.07

* Q1 commercial aircraft revenue $616 million versus $673 million

* Q1 commercial aircraft deliveries 20 units versus 23 units

* As a result of order, program expected to enter into service with a backlog of more than 300 aircraft or up to 800 aircraft

* Q1 commercial aircraft backlog as at March 31, 2016 $11.1 billion versus $11.5 billion at Dec 31, 2015

* Quarterly bombardier transportation’s revenues $1,880 million versus. $2,041 million last year

* Quarterly adjusted loss per share $0.03

* Quarterly Bombardier Transportation’s order intakes $1.2 billion versus. $1.2 billion last year

* Quarterly business aircraft revenues $1303 million versus $1537 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $3.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Order backlog at Bombardier Transportation $30.4 billion as at march 31, 2016 versus. $30.4 billion as at Dec 31, 2015

* Quarterly business aircrafts deliveries 31 units versus 45 units last year

* Quarterly free cash flow usage driven by cash outflows from operating activities of $456 million

* Says recorded $112 million special charge for workforce optimization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: