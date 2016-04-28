FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Care.com posts Q1 adj. earnings $0.01/shr
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Care.com posts Q1 adj. earnings $0.01/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Care.Com Inc

* Care.com announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.01 excluding items

* Q1 revenue $39.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $38 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 revenue $ 37.5 million - $ 38.0 million

* Sees FY revenue $158.0 million - $162.0 million

* Sees Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.04 - $0.02

* Sees FY non-GAAP EPS $0.09 - $ 0.19

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $158.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $37.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
