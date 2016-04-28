FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CommScope reports Q1 adjusted earnings $0.48/shr
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-CommScope reports Q1 adjusted earnings $0.48/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - CommScope Holding Company Inc

* CommScope reports stronger than expected first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.48

* Q1 sales $1.14 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.11 billion

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.40 to $2.50

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $4.95 billion to $5.05 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.06

* Sees Q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.67 to $0.72

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $1.275 billion to $1.325 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $1.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.