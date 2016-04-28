FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-First Cash Financial Services, Cash America to combine to create leading operator of retail pawn stores
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 10:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-First Cash Financial Services, Cash America to combine to create leading operator of retail pawn stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - First Cash Financial Services Inc

* First Cash Financial Services and Cash America International to combine in merger of equals to create leading operator of retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America

* Transaction expected to be significantly accretive to free cash flow and earnings per share

* Deal would be 10% accretive to first cash’s expected eps in 2017 and 35% accretive to cash america’s expected 2017 eps

* Cash America shareholders to receive fixed exchange ratio of 0.84 first cash shares for each Cash America share

* First Cash shareholders will own about 58% of combined co, and Cash America shareholders will own approximately 42%

* Deal was unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
