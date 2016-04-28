FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bemis Q1 earnings $0.59/shr from cont ops
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bemis Q1 earnings $0.59/shr from cont ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Bemis Company Inc

* Sees fy adjusted earnings per share $2.68 to $2.78

* Q1 earnings per share $0.59 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales fell 6.6 percent to $660.5 million

* Q1 revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bemis company reports first quarter results

* Bemis company inc says management confirmed that it expects full year cash from operations to be in range of $450 to $500 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.60 from continuing operations

* Bemis company inc says also confirmed that it expects capital expenditures for 2016 of approximately $200 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
