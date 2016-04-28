FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HanesBrands to acquire Pacific Brands Limited
April 28, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-HanesBrands to acquire Pacific Brands Limited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - HanesBrands Inc

* HanesBrands to acquire Pacific Brands Limited; hold investor conference call today

* Cash transaction values publicly traded Pacific Brands Limited at US$800 million

* All-Cash transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings per share

* Acquisition projected to deliver full benefits within 3 years, attaining adjusted operating profit of approximately US$100 million

* Acquisition is projected to deliver full benefits within three years, contributing approximately US$0.25 to Hanes’ adjusted EPS

* Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Pacific Brands Limited

* Transaction would pay Pacific Brands shareholders AUD1.15 per share

* Intends to divest Tontine Pillow business and Dunlop flooring business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
