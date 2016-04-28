BRIEF-PotashCorp Q1 earnings per share $0.09

April 28 (Reuters) - Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $0.60 to $0.80
* Full-Year 2016 capital expenditures guidance reduced by approximately $100 million
* “lower prices for all nutrients weighed on our performance for quarter and contributed to a more subdued outlook for year”
* Potash corporation of saskatchewan inc q1 nitrogen sales volume 1.7 million million tonnes versus. 1.3 million tonnes last year
* Q1 sales $1,209 million versus $1,665 million last year
* Full-Year 2016 earnings guidance lowered
* Says Lowered Our Expectations For 2016 Potash Sales Volumes To A Range Of 8.3-8.8 million tonnes
* Potash corporation of saskatchewan inc q1 nitrogen average realized sales price per tonne $244 versus. $351 per tonne last year
* Quarter earnings of $0.09 per share
* Q1 earnings per share $0.09
* Absence of new contracts in china , limited demand from india & cautious buying patterns in spot markets reduced global potash deliveries in q1
* $0.8 billion
* Sees q2 earnings per share $0.15 to $0.25
* 8.8 million tonnes
* Quarterly phosphate sales volumes of 0.7 million tonnes were up 10 percent compared to 2015’s q1
* First-Quarter potash sales volumes of 1.8 million tonnes were well below 2.3 million tonnes sold in q1 last year
* Weaker demand environment, combined with increased competitive pressures, pushed spot potash prices lower - most notably in north america
* Year potash gross margin, now forecast at $0.5-$0.7 billion
* Q1 phosphate average realized sales price per mt $ 499 versus $574 last year
* Average realized potash price for q1 was $178 per tonne, well below $284 per tonne generated in q1 of 2015
* Lower global energy costs and new nitrogen capacity pressured prices for all nitrogen products, keeping them below those realized in q1 2015
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Global phosphate markets remained muted in q1 as elevated inventories in india & cautious buying in brazil led to weaker shipments than those in q1 2015
* “in recent weeks, spot markets have begun to stabilize and customer sentiment is improving. We see better conditions for remainder of 2016”
* In north america , anticipate that an increase in planted acres will support potash demand in 2016
* In india,sees monsoon,lower inventories,farm retail prices potential to lead to new contracts,support potash shipments of 4.0-4.5 million tonnes
* Q1 revenue view $1.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* First-Quarter earnings included notable charges of $0.06 per share
* Absence of new contracts in china,limited demand from india,cautious buying patterns in spot markets reduced global potash deliveries in q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)