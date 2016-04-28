BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Q1 loss per share $0.48

April 28 (Reuters) - Patterson-UTI Energy Inc

* Q1 loss per share $0.48

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Uti energy inc - total average rig operating costs per day during q1 decreased $490 to $12,150 from $12,640 in q4

* Uti energy inc - q1, rig count averaged 71 rigs in united states compared to q4 average of 88 rigs in united states

* Uti energy inc - for month of april, we expect our average rig count will be 56 in united states

* Uti energy reports financial results for three months ended march 31, 2016

* Q1 revenue $269 million versus i/b/e/s view $258.3 million

* Uti energy-for month of april, expect average rig count in canada to be minimal no of operating days due to industry downturn,spring breakup

* Uti energy inc - based on contracts currently in place, we expect an average of 43 rigs operating under term contracts during q2

* Uti energy inc - we also expect approximately $5 million of early termination revenues during q2

* Uti energy inc - we have elected to reduce our quarterly dividend to $0.02 per share

* Uti energy inc - reduction of quarterly dividend to $0.02 per share should save company about $47 million on an annual basis