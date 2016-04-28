BRIEF-Huntsman Q1 loss per share $0.05

April 28 (Reuters) - Huntsman Corp :

* Huntsman reports first quarter results; reports strong adjusted ebitda improvement compared to prior quarter

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $0.05

* Says expect to spend approximately $450 million annually on capital expenditures in 2016 and 2017

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.37

* Q1 revenue $2.355 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.38 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)