April 28 (Reuters) - Safeguard Scientifics Inc

* Q1 loss per share $0.76

* Safeguard scientifics announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Says for 2016, aggregate partner company revenue is now projected to be between $435 million and $450 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)