BRIEF-Air Products Q2 earnings per share $1.74 from continuing operations

April 28 (Reuters) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc

* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.87 to $1.92 from continuing operations

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.74 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says increasing its full-year fiscal 2016 adjusted eps from continuing operations guidance to $7.40 to $7.55 earnings per share

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $7.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says capital expenditure forecast for fiscal year 2016 is approximately $1.2 billion

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.82 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $2.271 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.37 billion

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $7.40 to $7.55 from continuing operations