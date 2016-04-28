FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Air Products Q2 earnings per share $1.74 from continuing operations
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Air Products Q2 earnings per share $1.74 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc

* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.87 to $1.92 from continuing operations

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.74 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says increasing its full-year fiscal 2016 adjusted eps from continuing operations guidance to $7.40 to $7.55 earnings per share

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $7.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says capital expenditure forecast for fiscal year 2016 is approximately $1.2 billion

* Air products reports fiscal 2016 second quarter adjusted eps up 17* percent

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.82 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $2.271 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.37 billion

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $7.40 to $7.55 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
