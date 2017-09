April 28 (Reuters) - Gentherm Inc

* Gentherm reports 2016 first quarter results

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 10 to 15 percent

* Revenues for 2016 q1 increased year over year to $215.7 million from $206.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.59 excluding items

* Effective april 1, 2016 , co would acquire cincinnati sub-zero products (csz), a manufacturer of environmental test chambers

* Q1 earnings per share $0.33