BRIEF-Cash America reports Q1 earnings per share $0.42
April 28, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cash America reports Q1 earnings per share $0.42

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Cash America International Inc

* Cash America announces increase in first quarter earnings and declares dividend

* Q1 revenue $277.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $261.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.42

* Q1 same store sales fell 1.8 percent

* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.12 to $0.18

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.30 to $1.50

* Increases expectations for its fiscal year 2016 adjusted EBITDA with an anticipated range of between $125 to $133 million

* Expects to eliminate consumer lending activities in approximately 18 locations in q2 of 2016

* Extended date for required sale of Enova shares, to dispose of its Enova shares before September 15, 2017

* Same-Store net revenue decreased 1.8% for current quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

