BRIEF-Enterprise Products Partners qtrly earnings per unit $0.32
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 10:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Enterprise Products Partners qtrly earnings per unit $0.32

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners Lp

* Enterprise reports results for first quarter 2016

* Enterprise products partners lp qtrly earnings per unit $0.32

* For 2016, expect to invest approximately $2.8 billion for growth capital projects

* Says on schedule to complete and begin commercial service on $2.2 billion of projects during remainder of 2016

* Enterprise products partners lp says total onshore ngl, crude oil, refined products, petrochemical pipeline volumes for q1 rose 14 percent to 5.2 million bpd

* On schedule to complete and begin commercial service on another $2.2 billion of growth projects during remainder of 2016

* Says have a total of $4.2 billion of growth projects scheduled to be completed in 2017 and 2018

* Enterprise products partners lp qtrly revenue $5 billion versus $7.47 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $7.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
