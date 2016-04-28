FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Allegion Q1 adjusted EPS $0.61 excluding items
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Allegion Q1 adjusted EPS $0.61 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Allegion Reports First

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.61 excluding items

* Q1 revenue $502.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $503.1 million

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.25 to $3.40

* Quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.60 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 7 to 8 percent

* Says affirming prior guidance for 2016 full-year revenue and eps

* Company continues to target full-year available cash flow of approximately $280 to $300 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.36, revenue view $2.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
