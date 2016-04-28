FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-First Cash Financial Services Q1 adjusted EPS $0.48 excluding items
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-First Cash Financial Services Q1 adjusted EPS $0.48 excluding items

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - First Cash Financial Services Inc

* First cash reports first quarter adjusted earnings of $0.48 per share; increases earnings guidance for 2016; and declares quarterly dividend of $0.125

* Q1 same store sales rose 3 percent

* Raises fy 2016 earnings per share view to $2.25 to $2.45

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.48 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.47

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Consolidated same-store core revenue increased 3% for q1

* Says Raising Its Fiscal Full-Year 2016 guidance for earnings to be in range of $2.25 to $2.45 per diluted share

* Qtrly total revenue increased 14% to $183 million

* Expects to add approximately 210 to 225 new stores in 2016, of which 200 additions have already occurred in q1

* First cash financial services inc says expects to add approximately 210 to 225 new stores in 2016

* Total inventories at march 31, 2016 increased 17% compared to march 31, 2015

* Fiscal 2016 estimates continue to be tempered by expected declines in earnings from payday lending operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.