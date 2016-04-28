FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Carter's Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.05
April 28, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Carter's Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.05

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Carter’s Inc

* Carter‘s, inc. Reports first quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.04

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2016 sales up about 3 to 4 percent

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.05

* Q1 sales $724 million versus i/b/e/s view $716 million

* Sees fy 2016 sales up about 6 to 7 percent

* Raises fiscal 2016 adjusted diluted eps guidance range to growth of 10% - 12%

* Sees q2 adjusted diluted earnings per share will decrease approximately 10% to 15%

* For first half of fiscal 2016, company projects net sales will increase approximately 4% to 5%

* Carter’s inc says for fiscal 2016, company projects net sales will increase approximately 6% to 7% compared to fiscal 2015

* Sees for fy, adjusted diluted earnings per share will increase approximately 10% to 12%

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.80, revenue view $651.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.09, revenue view $3.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
