BRIEF-WNS (Holdings) Ltd posts Q4 earnings $0.30/ADS
April 28, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-WNS (Holdings) Ltd posts Q4 earnings $0.30/ADS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - WNS (Holdings) Ltd

* WNS announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year earnings

* Qtrly diluted earnings per ADS of $0.30

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $551 million to $583 million

* Expects 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per ADS to be in range of $1.83 to $1.98

* Q4 revenue $142.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $134.5 million

* For 2017, we expect capital expenditures to be in range of $22 million to $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

