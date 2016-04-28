FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EQT reports first quarter 2016 earnings
April 28, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-EQT reports first quarter 2016 earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - EQT Corp

* EQT reports first quarter 2016 earnings

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says EQT production achieved production sales volume of 179.9 Bcfe in Q1, representing 24 pct increase over the first quarter last year

* Says increased its 2016 guidance for production sales volume to 710 - 730 Bcfe

* Says production sales volume for the second quarter of 2016 is projected to be 175 - 180 Bcfe

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.07

* Production sales volume of 179.9 Bcfe in Q1 2016, representing a 24 pct increase

* Says q2 liquids volume is expected to be 2,700 - 2,750 mbbls

* Average differential to the nymex price forecast of negative $0.60 - negative $0.70 per mcf for 2016

* Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest is projected to be about $77 million for Q2 2016, and about $320 million for full year 2016

* Qtrly EQT production total operating revenue $478 million versus $643.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
