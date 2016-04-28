BRIEF-EQM raises distributable cash flow guidance for 2016

April 28 (Reuters) - EQT Midstream Partners Lp

* Q1 2016 results announced for EQT Midstream Partners and EQT GP Holdings

* Raised distributable cash flow guidance for 2016 to $470 - $490 million

* Increased adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2016 to $540 - $560 million

* EQM reiterates its forecast for 2016 total expansion capital expenditures of approximately $695 - $725 million