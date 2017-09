BRIEF-Restaurant Brands reports Q1 adjusted earnings $0.30/shr

April 28 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc

* Restaurant Brands International Inc reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.30

* Restaurant brands qtrly Tim Hortons (“TH”) comparable sales increased 5.6 pct and Burger King (“BK”) comparable sales increased 4.6 pct in constant currency

* Qtrly system-wide sales grew 7.9 pct at TH and 10.0 pct at BK in constant currency

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.21

* Qtrly total revenues $918.5 million versus $933.3 million