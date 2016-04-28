BRIEF-Oshkosh Q2 earnings per share $0.76

April 28 (Reuters) - Oshkosh Corp

* Oshkosh corporation reports 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 sales $1.52 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.37 billion

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.30 to $2.70

* Q2 earnings per share $0.76

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 sales $5.7 billion to $6.0 billion

* Declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.33, revenue view $5.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Modestly raising earnings per share expectations for fiscal 2016