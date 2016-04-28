BRIEF-Abbott to acquire St. Jude medical

April 28 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories

* Abbott to acquire st. Jude medical

* Transaction expected to be accretive to abbott’s adjusted earnings per share(1) in first full year after closing and increasing thereafter

* Abbott laboratories says st. Jude medical shareholders will receive $46.75 in cash and 0.8708 shares of abbott common stock

* Total transaction equity value of $25 billion

* Says Abbott Intends To Fund Cash Portion Of This Transaction With Medium-And long-term debt

* Transaction has been approved by boards of directors of st. Jude medical and abbott

* Says st. Jude medical’s net debt of approximately $5.7 billion will be assumed or refinanced by abbott

* Expects to issue $3 billion of common stock in secondary market to rebalance its capital structure

* Combination is anticipated to result in annual pre-tax synergies of $500 million by 2020

* Abbott has obtained a commitment letter from BofA Merrill lynch for full cash portion of consideration for both transactions

* Evercore is serving as lead financial advisor for abbott with wachtell, lipton, rosen & katz serving as legal counsel

* BofA Merrill lynch will be providing financing and also is serving as a financial advisor to abbott

* Guggenheim securities is acting as financial advisor and gibson, dunn & crutcher llp is serving as legal counsel to st. Jude medical