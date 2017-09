April 28 (Reuters) - Lancaster Colony Corp

* Q3 earnings per share $1.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lancaster colony reports record third quarter sales and earnings

* Q3 sales $287.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $279.2 million

* Egg costs, which had been notably higher in first half of fiscal year due to u.s. Avian influenza outbreak, dropped significantly in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: