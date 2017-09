BRIEF-Abbvie reports Q1 adjusted EPS $1.15

April 28 (Reuters) - Abbvie Reports First

* Quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.83

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.15

* Q1 revenue $5.96 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.97 billion

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.62 to $4.82 including items

* Abbvie inc says updates 2016 adjusted diluted eps guidance range to $4.62 to $4.82

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.97, revenue view $25.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Abbvie inc says including items, 2016 eps guidance is $3.87 to $4.07 on a gaap basis

* Qtrly total humira sales $3,577 million versus $3,111 million