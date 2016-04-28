FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intelsat Q1 earnings per share $0.13
April 28, 2016 / 12:01 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Intelsat Q1 earnings per share $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Intelsat Sa

* Q1 revenue $552.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $543.5 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $2.14 billion to $2.2 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.13

* Intelsat announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Backlog at march 31, 2016 was $9.3 billion, over four times annual revenue

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures $725 million to $800 million

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $625 million to $700 million

* Sees 2018 capital expenditures $425 million to $525 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $2.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
