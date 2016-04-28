FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Emcor Group Q1 EPS $0.56 from continuing operations
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 11:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Emcor Group Q1 EPS $0.56 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Emcor Group Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.56 from continuing operations

* Emcor group, inc. Reports first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $1.74 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.64 billion

* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $7.2 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Backlog as of march 31, 2016 was $3.85 billion, a 3.1% increase compared to $3.74 billion at end of q1 of 2015

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.75 to $3.00 from continuing operations excluding items

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.89, revenue view $6.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.