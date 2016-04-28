FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mead Johnson Nutrition says Q1 non-gaap EPS $0.87
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 12:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mead Johnson Nutrition says Q1 non-gaap EPS $0.87

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Mead Johnson Nutrition :

* Reports Sequential Sales For First Quarter 2016 Above Fourth Quarter 2015 On A Constant Dollar Basis; Reaffirms 2016 Sales And Non Gaap eps guidance

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.87

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share view $3.48 to $3.60 excluding items

* Mead johnson nutrition co says encouraged by progress we are making on reshaping our china business

* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $2.91 to $3.03

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.39 including items

* Mead johnson nutrition co says q1 net sales were 6% below prior year quarter on a constant dollar basis

* Mead johnson nutrition co says excluding venezuela, q1 sales were 4% below prior year quarter on a constant dollar basis

* Mead johnson nutrition co says reaffirms full year 2016 net sales guidance on a constant dollar basis of 0% to 2% higher than last year

* Mead johnson nutrition co says foreign currency impact in asia and latin america was most notable in china, mexico and argentina

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.50, revenue view $3.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

