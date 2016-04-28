BRIEF-Celgene reports Q1 earnings $0.99/shr

April 28 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp

* Celgene reports first quarter 2016 operating and financial results

* Q1 revenue $2.512 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.58 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.99

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2016 guidance: raising lower-end of ranges for net product sales and adjusted diluted EPS

* 2017 financial targets updated; 2020 financial targets on-track

* Revlimid sales for Q1 increased 17 percent to $1,574 million

* Abraxane sales for Q1 were $225 million, a 1 percent increase year-over-year

* Sees 2016 total product sales $10.75 billion -$11.0 billion

* Sees 2016 revlimid sales approximately $6.7 billion

* Total net product sales are expected to be in range of $12.7 billion to $13.0 billion for 2017

* 2017 revlimid net sales are expected to be approximately $8.0 billion versus previous target of $7.0 billion

* 2017 adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in range of $6.75 to $7.00 versus previous target of $7.25

* Sees 2016 adjusted diluted EPS $5.60 to $5.70

* Sees 2016 GAAP diluted EPS $4.26 to $4.56

* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.68, revenue view $11.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.20, revenue view $13.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)