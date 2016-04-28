BRIEF-Scana Corp reports Q1 EPS $1.23

April 28 (Reuters) - Scana Corp :

* Q1 earnings per share $1.23

* Scana Corp reports financial results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms its guidance for 2016 gaap-adjusted weather-normalized earnings per share of $3.90 to $4.10

* Scana Corp qtrly total operating revenues $1.17 billion versus $1.39 billion

* Based on 2015 gaap earnings per share of $5.22 , targeted average annual eps growth rate range is negative 6 to 0 percent over next 3 to 5 years

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.34, revenue view $1.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S