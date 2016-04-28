FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Scana Corp reports Q1 EPS $1.23
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 12:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Scana Corp reports Q1 EPS $1.23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Scana Corp :

* Q1 earnings per share $1.23

* Scana Corp reports financial results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms its guidance for 2016 gaap-adjusted weather-normalized earnings per share of $3.90 to $4.10

* Scana Corp qtrly total operating revenues $1.17 billion versus $1.39 billion

* Based on 2015 gaap earnings per share of $5.22 , targeted average annual eps growth rate range is negative 6 to 0 percent over next 3 to 5 years

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.34, revenue view $1.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.