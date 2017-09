BRIEF-Zimmer Biomet Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share $0.52

April 28 (Reuters) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $7.85 to $8.00

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 1 to 2 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.00

* Says expects foreign currency translation to decrease full-year 2016 revenues by approximately 1.0 pct

* Company increases constant currency revenue and adjusted earnings guidance for 2016

* Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.52

* Q1 sales $1.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.88 billion

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $7.90, revenue view $7.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)