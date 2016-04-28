FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brunswick posts qtrly earnings $0.70/shr
April 28, 2016 / 12:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Brunswick posts qtrly earnings $0.70/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Brunswick Corp

* Brunswick releases first quarter 2016 earnings

* Qtrly diluted EPS as adjusted of $0.71

* For the first quarter of 2016, the company reported net sales of $1,070.3 million, up from $985.7 million a year earlier

* 2016 guidance: diluted EPS, as adjusted, range narrowed to $3.40 to $3.50

* Operating expenses estimated to increase in 2016; on percentage of sales basis, expected to be slightly lower levels than 2015

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.70

* “cybex acquisition completed on Jan. 20, 2016, reflects expected revenue growth rates in 2016 to be in range of 9 to 11 percent”

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.71, revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

