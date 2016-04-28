FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Independence Contract Drilling says Q1 loss per share $0.02
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 28, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Independence Contract Drilling says Q1 loss per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Independence Contract Drilling Inc

* Q1 loss per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue $22.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $21 million

* Independence contract drilling, inc. Reports financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 operating loss per share $0.02

* Says capital expenditure budget for 2016 is $10.0 million

* Says rig operating margins during q1 of 2016 were $10,982 per day, compared to $10,419 per day during q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

