BRIEF-Mastercard posts Q1 earnings per share $0.86
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mastercard posts Q1 earnings per share $0.86

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Mastercard Incorporated

* Reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.86

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarter net income of $959 million, or $0.86 per diluted share

* First-Quarter gross dollar volume up 13 pct and purchase volume up 12 pct

* Worldwide purchase volume during quarter was up 12 pct on a local currency basis versus q1 of 2015, to $838 billion

* Q1 revenue $2.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.38 billion

* In quarter, increase in processed transactions of 14 pct, to 12.6 billion

* Total operating expenses increased 25 pct, or 29 pct on a currency-neutral basis, to $1.1 billion during Q1 of 2016

* During Q1 of 2016, mastercard repurchased approximately 15 million shares of class a common stock

* Q1 EPS unfavorably impacted by $0.08 due to non-recurrence of a discrete tax credit and balance sheet remeasurement related to Venezuela Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
