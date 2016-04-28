FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Meritage Homes reports Q1 earnings per share $0.50
April 28, 2016 / 12:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Meritage Homes reports Q1 earnings per share $0.50

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Meritage Homes Corp

* Meritage Homes reports first quarter 2016 diluted eps of $0.50, a 28 pct increase in net earnings, with a 15 pct increase in home closing revenue and a 21 pct increase in ending backlog value

* Q1 earnings per share $0.50

* Qtrly homes closed 1,488 units versus 1,335 units

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly home orders 1,987 units versus 1,979 units

* Q1 total closing revenue $ 597.8 million versus $518.7 million

* “confident we’ll achieve our projected 7,000-7,500 total closings in 2016” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

