BRIEF-Charles River Associates posts Q1 earnings $0.27/shr
April 28, 2016 / 12:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Charles River Associates posts Q1 earnings $0.27/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - CRA International Inc

* Charles River Associates (CRA) reports results for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.30

* Q1 earnings per share $0.27

* Revenue for Q1 of fiscal 2016 increased to $80.9 million, compared with $78.0 million for Q1 of fiscal 2015

* Affirming guidance of 2016 non-GAAP revenue in range of $312 million-$322 million, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin in range of 15.8 pct-16.6 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

