REFILE-BRIEF-Harman reports Q3 earnings $1.22/shr (April 28)
April 28, 2016 / 12:46 PM / a year ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Harman reports Q3 earnings $1.22/shr (April 28)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add Q3 non-GAAP EPS figure, which is comparable to I/B/E/S estimate. Also fixes Eikon source link)

April 28 (Reuters) - Harman International Industries Inc :

* Harman reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Sees FY 2016 operating earnings per share $6.20

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $6.825 billion

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.36

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $1.22

* Q3 sales $1.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.68 billion

* Qtrly connected car net sales increased five percent

* Qtrly net sales in professional solutions decreased four percent mainly due to lower demand in Brazil, certain European markets

* Professional solutions net sales in Q3 of fiscal 2016 were $232 million, a decrease of four percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

