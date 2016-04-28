BRIEF-Marriott Vacations Worldwide reports Q1 earnings $0.82/shr

April 28 (Reuters) - Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp

* Marriott Vacations Worldwide reports first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.82

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $4.21 to $4.59

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.87

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirming our previously provided full year 2016 guidance

* Qtrly company vacation ownership contract sales were $153.5 mln, down 9.7 percent year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)