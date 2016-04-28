BRIEF-Pinnacle Foods reports Q1 earnings $0.21/shr

April 28 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Foods Inc

* Pinnacle Foods Inc. reports 1st quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.21

* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $2.08 to $2.13

* Q1 earnings per share $0.40 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $754.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $774.7 million

* Capital expenditures for full year are expected to be in range of $135 million to $145 million