FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Priceline Group CEO Darren Huston resigns
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 1:01 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Priceline Group CEO Darren Huston resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Priceline Group Inc

* Priceline Group CEO Darren Huston resigns; chairman Jeffery Boyd appointed interim ceo

* Current Booking.com president and chief operating officer Gillian Tans has been named chief executive officer of Booking.com

* Interim CEO Gillian Tans named chief executive officer of Booking.com

* Huston resigned following an investigation overseen by independent members of board of directors of facts and circumstances surrounding a personal relationship

* Company will announce Q2 earnings on May 4th 2016

* Independent committee of board of directors overseen by Guyette will work to identify chief executive officer successor candidates

* “investigation determined that Huston had acted contrary to company’s code of conduct” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.