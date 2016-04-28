FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Trimas Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.27
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 12:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Trimas Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Trimas Corp

* Trimas Corporation reports first quarter 2016 results

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.35 to $1.45 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.27

* Q1 sales $202.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $202.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.27 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.18 from continuing operations

* Estimating 2016 sales will be relatively flat, ranging between a decline of 2 pct to an increase of 2 pct, as compared to 2015

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.38, revenue view $854.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Trimas Corp says expects 2016 free cash flow to be between $60 million and $70 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.