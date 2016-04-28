FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cypress Semiconductor Q1 earnings per share $0.07
April 28, 2016 / 1:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cypress Semiconductor Q1 earnings per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Cypress Semiconductor Corp :

* Cypress reports first quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q2 2016 sales $440 million to $470 million

* Q1 revenue $425.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $425.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.07

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.10 to $0.14

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $454.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Non-GAAP consolidated gross margin for Q1 was 36.9%, down 7% from the previous quarter

* Net inventory at end of Q1 was $226 million , down 7.3% from Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
